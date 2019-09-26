LEWISTON – All across the city Thursday people were crinkling their noses and fanning their faces.

“What’s the horrible smell all over Lewiston today?” one man demanded to know on Facebook. “Smells like a sewer backed up all over town.”

“It is disgusting,” declared a city woman.

Theories as to what might be causing the stench were all over the place. In the end, the answer was simplicity itself: manure was being spread across some school athletic fields and with a brisk wind blowing, the smell of it offended many a nostril.

Lewiston School Superintendent Todd Finn acknowledged that fertilizer was being spread at the new Robert V. Connors school and at Lewiston High School. He didn’t know that early in the day, though. Like everyone else, he just went outside, sniffed and wondered what the stink was all about.

“To me,” Finn said, “It smelled like Parmesan cheese.”

That was the most generous description of the day. Most people compared the stench to more unsavory things, like human waste or dead things.

At the Public Works Department, just down the hill from the schools, workers got a strong whiff of the aroma, so much so that they had to close their windows and shut off air conditioners. One Public Works official said she thought it smelled like chicken manure, but she couldn’t say for sure. All day, she said, people were calling Public Works asking about the source of the smell.

The smell wasn’t only evident in the area around the schools, either. People on the outskirts reported the stench wafting out there, as well, as did a few in Auburn. The smell was said to be particularly pervasive on the turnpike, as well. All over the Twin Cities, it seemed, people were shutting their doors, closing their windows and even checking their shoes to make sure the source of the stink wasn’t there.

The smell was first noticed late in the morning. By 3 p.m., it seemed a little fainter, but if the wind shifted just so, one would still experience the aroma at full power. The stink was expected to dissipate with time.

