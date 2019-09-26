LEXINGTON, KY — The University of Kentucky welcomed the largest incoming class in history, comprised of 5,396 incoming freshmen who began their college career during the Fall 2019 semester.

Adeline Fabian of Minot, ME, is one of 1,661 incoming freshmen in the College of Arts and Sciences. Adeline’s academic major is Biology.

Students at UK come from all 120 counties of the Commonwealth, 50 states and more than 100 countries. UK is ranked among the top 10 percent of public institutions for research expenditures – a tangible symbol of the breadth and depth focused on discovery that changes lives and communities.

