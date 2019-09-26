LEXINGTON, KY — The University of Kentucky welcomed the largest incoming class in history, comprised of 5,396 incoming freshmen who began their college career during the Fall 2019 semester.
Adeline Fabian of Minot, ME, is one of 1,661 incoming freshmen in the College of Arts and Sciences. Adeline’s academic major is Biology.
Students at UK come from all 120 counties of the Commonwealth, 50 states and more than 100 countries. UK is ranked among the top 10 percent of public institutions for research expenditures – a tangible symbol of the breadth and depth focused on discovery that changes lives and communities.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel selectmen ponder sewer rate increase
-
The Bethel Citizen
Telstar goes to eight-man football
-
The Bethel Citizen
A warm day for Harvestfest
-
The Bethel Citizen
Wanted: Area veterans from 1975 to present
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock woman knows how to win