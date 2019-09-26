(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (28-4)

Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon

WIL KRAMLICH (25-7)

Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon

NATHAN FOURNIER (23-9)

Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon

ADAM ROBINSON (24-8)

Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon

TONY BLASI (21-11)

Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon

LEE HORTON (28-4)

Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon

