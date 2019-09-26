(Predicted winners in bold)
RANDY WHITEHOUSE (28-4)
Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon
WIL KRAMLICH (25-7)
Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon
NATHAN FOURNIER (23-9)
Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon
ADAM ROBINSON (24-8)
Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon
TONY BLASI (21-11)
Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon
LEE HORTON (28-4)
Edward Little at Scarborough
Lewiston at Cony
Poland at Lake Region
Camden Hills at Mountain Valley
Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle
Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain
Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester
York at Leavitt
Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely
Boothbay at Telstar
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Leavitt golf wins Class B title at KVAC Shootout
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
RSU 73 board approves bus purchase, new social worker position
-
Sports
Earnhardt, Collins deliver “hopeful” message about concussions
-
News
Survey of landowners complete as Auburn continues agricultural zone talks
-
News
Charged with manslaughter, Lewiston teen free on bail