HARRISON — On Thursday, Sept. 12, the Board of Selectmen reviewed an engineer’s feasibility study for using the current public works site as a location for a new building for the public works department. The evaluation was presented by Eric Labelle of Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc. of Livermore Falls.

The current public works facility is in need of updates and improvements, and vehicles are often left out in the elements year-round, Chairman Matthew Frank told the board in August.

“Earlier this year we approved a feasibility study for a new public works facility,” said Town Manager Tim Pellerin. “As a refresher, it was designed in three phases. Phase one was to look at the current facility to determine the feasibility of building there. Phase two was to develop a site plan. Phase three was the final stage of development of the building and the facilities.”

The study looked at many factors including location, needs, environment and watershed studies.

“Eric feels that this site is not a good site to look at for moving forward with the project,” said Pellerin. “My recommendation to the board is to conclude this phase by saying probably won’t work at the current location.”

There are sites that may be viable options, said Pellerin, including town-owned property.

“In trying to look at the reasonability of the project, we should start with looking a property we already own,” he added. “If that doesn’t work, then it would be up to the board to decide what we look at next.”

The board accepted Pellerin’s recommendation to move forward with investigating potential properties for a new public works site.

The board also set a public hearing for tonight, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Town Office to discuss changes to the Mooring Regulations Ordinance. Proposed changes include setting a June 30 deadline for mooring renewals, which can be done either at the town office or through the town website. Copies of the proposed ordinance are available on the town website, harrisonmaine.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: