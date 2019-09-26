“Jeweled” Barley Salad

What better way to brighten up a whole grain side dish than with tiny colorful jewels! This one uses colorful dried fruits- easier on your teeth! Family Cooking Tip- sometimes just creating a fun name for a dish will entice your kids to try something new. Jeweled Barley Salad sounds more fun than dried fruit and barley salad. Feel free to substitute other jewels and other whole grains like whole

grain rice or quinoa.

Ingredients:

1 cup pearl barley, rinsed

1/3 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup raisins

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup slivered almonds (walnuts taste great too!)

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 medium red onion, coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook barley in boiling water, uncovered, over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 30 minutes.

Add dried fruit and cook 1 minute more. Drain barley mixture well and transfer to a large bowl.

While barley cooks, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Cook onion, stirring occasionally, until browned around edges, 6 to 8 minutes. Add onion to barley and toss to combine. Whisk together mustard, honey, vinegar, and salt in a small bowl. Whisk in

remaining tablespoon oil and pour dressing over salad. Toss well. Sprinkle salad with toasted almonds and toss lightly.

