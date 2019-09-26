HEBRON — The Maine Sanatorium Association began construction in 1902 of a hospital for the treatment of pulmonary disease known as tuberculosis (TB) and sometimes referred to as “consumption”. Greenwood Mountain in Hebron was chosen due to its physical location providing clean dry air thought to be beneficial to the treatment of this disease.

Historian Ben Conant recently addressed a combined event on this subject sponsored by both the Hebron and Minot Historical societies. West Minot grange hall was the venue for a pot luck dinner and briefing as this town had provided considerable manpower and support for the Sanatorium operation since its inception in 1901.

This institution, located on over 400 acres of property, was designed to be as self- sufficient as possible as the operation maintained a dairy, a piggery, an orchard, and numerous vegetable crops to support a patient capacity of up to 150 people. After nearly 60 years of providing TB care, the Hebron facility closed in 1959 with patients being transferred to the Fairfield Sanatorium which also closed a few years later due to the waning need for hospitalization for this disease.

Publications covering the history of the Sanatorium have been published through the Hebron Historical Society and were available to attendees for purchase.

