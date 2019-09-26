LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and uplift LA will hold Business After Hours from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Good Shepherd Food Bank, 3121 Hotel Road, Auburn. Hosts will be Community Credit Union and Maine Credit Unions.

Because October is Ending Hunger Awareness Month for Maine Credit Unions, the event is meant to bring awareness of hunger issues facing the community. As always, there will be an opportunity for networking. Catering and cash bar will be provided by Marco’s Restaurant.

Attendees will have the opportunity to register for a volunteer shift with time slots starting at 4 p.m. Volunteer shifts will include a facility tour.

For safety reasons, all attendees are required to wear closed-toed shoes.

There is no cost to attend. For more information or to volunteer, call the chamber at: 207-783-2249.

