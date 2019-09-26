BRUNSWICK — Leavitt won the KVAC Class B championship and Lewiston placed second in Class A at the KVAC Shootout on Thursday at Brunswick Golf Club.

Leavitt’s top four scorers finished with a score of 175, far ahead of second-place Waterville’s 186.

Hornets sophomore Ruby Haylock tied Belfast’s Thomas Parker as the low scorers, each shooting a 41. Leavitt’s other scorers were Eli Lind (43), Morghan Dutil (45) and Billy Visconte (46).

In Class A, Lewiston (171) finished second to Mt. Ararat (147).

Mason Beaudion led the Blue Devils with a 39, which was fifth best among Class A golfers at the KVAC shootout. Parker Thibault added a 42 for Lewiston, while Ryan Pomerleau shot a 44 and Bryce Dufour a 46.

The Blue Devils beat Messalonskee (175) by four strokes for second place.

Mt. Ararat’s Caleb Manuel had the day’s best score, a 4-under-par 33.

BOYS SOCCER

Lisbon 4, Winthrop 3, 2OT

WINTHROP — DJ Douglass scored a goal with 19 seconds remaining in the second overtime to give Lisbon a 4-3 boys soccer win over Winthrop on Thursday.

Douglass led Lisbon (6-1-0) with two goals, while Hunter Brissette and Ring Ring each added a goal for the Greyhounds.

Rowan Goebel-Bain tallied two goals for Winthrop (3-5-0), while Iker Penniman added one.

Hall-Dale 3, Buckfield 1

FARMINGDATE — Akira Warren scored a pair of goals as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten with the MVC win Thursday.

Josh Nadeau had a goal and two assists for Hall-Dale (7-0-1). Ian Stebbins contributed an assist.

Buckfield drops to 3-4-0.

Poland 1, Traip 1

KITTERY — The Poland and Traip Academy boys soccer teams played to a 1-1 draw Thursday.

Noah Breton scored for the Knights (1-5-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

Bangor 3, Lewiston 2

LEWISTON — Kaylee Perkins had two goals and an assist as Bangor defeated Lewiston in a KVAC field hockey game Thursday.

Meaghan Caron also had three points, nothing a goal and two assists.

Emma Begin and Kelsey Westleigh scored for the Blue Devils (1-7), while Abigail Chartier and Caroline LaPerriere had assists.

Cony 6, Edward Little 0

AUGUSTA — Julia Reny and Sophie Whitney each scored two goals to lead the Rams to the KVAC field hockey victory.

Anna Reny and Faith Leathers-Pouliot also scored for the Rams (4-3).

Elise Syphers had 11 saves for the Red Eddies (1-6-1).

