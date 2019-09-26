100 years ago: 1919

The celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of Auburn as a city will make a pleasant page in her history. Although the committee of ex-mayors which arranged the exercises had at first planned an elaborate program — one that included a great parade, floats, a buffet supper to which all the city was to be invited and finally a splendid display of fireworks — the simpler exercises which a great proportion of citizens witnessed in historic Auburn Hall, while not so brilliant as perhaps it was more friendly and altogether happier occasion to remember. Those who lived in Auburn 50 years ago could among those present at the afternoon and evening exercises meet old friends and as they listened to the story of the growth of the city, could nod their heads understandingly as Judge Wing mentioned old landmarks they had known. This history, read in the afternoon and evening, was published in full in the Journal of Friday evening.

50 years ago: 1969

There’s one week left for Lewiston males 21 and up to pay their 1969 poll tax, Treasurer-Tax Collector Alfred A. Plourde noted today. The city official pointed out that the deadline for payment of the poll taxes by those who are not exempt is Oct. 1. After that date, the interest of 8 percent will be charged, retroactive to Aug. 1.

25 years ago: 1994

At the Union 29 School Committee meeting Tuesday night, the Mechanic Falls School Committee formally invited the Minot and Poland school committees to begin serious discussions on creating a community school district high school (CSD). A letter was hand-delivered to Minot and Poland committee members. The Mechanic Falls School Committee underscored its determination to commit to a well-rounded, quality education and asks the other communities if they are interested in joining Mechanic Falls in a CSD. The letter states: “We need to know if there is a mutual interest on your part, in providing such an education to the students in a CSD high school in conjunction with Mechanic Falls. If such a mutuality exists the Mechanic Falls School Committee would look forward to meeting with your school committee as soon as is reasonably possible to discuss our common interest and goals.” The school Union 29 members were notified recently by the Auburn School Committee that it will stop accepting the three towns’ high school students in two years because of overcrowding at Edward Little High School. If a CSD is what is wanted we’re more than willing to meet with you.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: