REGION — Registered Maine Guides. They are, according to Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, outdoor professionals licensed and permitted to accept payment for accompanying or assisting people in the fields, forests or on the waters or ice while hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, snowmobiling, using an all-terrain vehicle or camping at a primitive camping area.

These men and women can be certified to guide in only one or two specialized activities or they can cover it all.

Licensing for Maine Guides first began in 1897. Cornelia ‘Fly Rod’ Crosby helped develop the program and, because of her efforts, was issued the first guide license. Crosby, a native of Phillips, was a newspaper columnist, marketer of the Maine woods – specifically the Rangeley region. She was also a tenacious advocate for women in male-dominated outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting.

That first year, 1,700 individuals became licensed, primarily in the hunting and fishing disciplines. For many years, testing was not required to become a guide. One simply had to pass muster with the local game warden.

These days, a rigorous testing process must be completed to become a guide. Currently, there are about 6,300 licensed guides in Maine.

We talked to four.

Roger Lambert, Strong

“Fly Rod’s story is part of Maine,” said Roger Lambert of Strong. “It couldn’t be a better story for this state, or for women. It really is part of who we are.”

Lambert is a lifetime woodsman with a strong outdoor heritage. “In hunting groups, you always have a lead hunter,” he said. “My father was a lead hunter and, when he got some age on him, I took over.”

His path to becoming a licensed guide started in 1962 when he was 15 years old. He and a friend outfitted and guided a group of Boston University Geology students on a three-day trip up Day Mountain in Strong.

Although he has guided folks for more than 55 years, he has only been a professional guide for about 25 years.

“We got somebody lost and didn’t know the protocol to get them out,” Lambert said. “Becoming a registered guide was just a natural extension of being an outdoorsman.”

Lambert said he was never in it for the money. “It’s a tough way to make a living,” he said. “Most of us do it for the love of the game.”

Lambert has many stories to tell, but its a guided moose hunt with a 13-year old boy that sticks out most. “He got a trophy bull moose in Zone 7,” he added. “We were at a high altitude and in a cloud. It was almost surreal. I will remember that day as long as I live. It wasn’t a Rocky Mountain high, it was a Western Maine Mountain high.”

The boy, Adam Tibbetts, of Berwick, is now a registered guide. “I like to think I was part of showing that young man what it was all about,” he said.

As Lambert winds down his career, he does less guiding and more mentoring.

“I am long in the tooth, what teeth I have left,” he said. “My role now is matchmaking. I connect sports with guides. I educate and I mentor the next generation. There are a lot of good young bucks out there, I am just here to be their cheerleader.”

Abraham Bradeen, Peru

“It has always been a lifelong dream of mine to be a guide and it is because of mentors like Roger that I decided to get my guide license last year,” said Abraham Bradeen of Peru.

Like Lambert, Bradeen grew up in the outdoors. He has passed along his knowledge to hunters for over 10 years but not as a registered guide.

Rather than use his status as a guide to earn a living, Bradeen donates his time to Operation ReBoot OutDoors. The non-profit, located in Turner, offers hunting, fishing and recreational adventures to veterans and law enforcement officers at no cost, he said.

“I just started with them in January and have already guided 18 spring turkey hunts and have 24 bear hunts scheduled for the fall,” he said.

His favorite memory involved a fishing trip with a veteran. “His hook was striped and he was out of worms. I had plenty and offered him some. He was so appreciative that someone would do that for him He said the gesture meant the world to him. Later that night, around the campfire, he broke down.

He said he had been trapped in his own house for a long time because he couldn’t be with people. I realized people deal with things in different ways. For veterans, it’s not always about physical injuries. The experience altered my perspective of things and showed me it is the little things in life that really matter.”

Some of the people he guides have experience hunting or fishing. For some, their time with Bradeen is an introduction to the outdoors.

“It really isn’t about hunting or fishing, for me,” he added. “This is about forming friendships and helping people out.”

Jay Wininger, Bridgton

“My whole adult life, from the time I was 22 until I got my guide license at 40, I had been taking people fishing for the fun of it,” said Jay Wininger of Bridgton. “I was the guy with the boat. I cleaned the fish. I ran the whole show. And, I did it for free.”

Fishing has always been a way of life – and work – for Wininger. Originally from Connecticut, he grew up in a fishing family. As an adult, he was an oysterman and lobsterman.

About the time his children were grown and out on their own, a friend suggested Wininger become a guide so he could get paid for his expertise.

“I thought I would do that in New York on Lake Ontario,” he said. “I fished there a lot. I knew the fish there and I knew the water. But, when my oldest daughter married a guy from here, we started coming here. Eventually, this is where we ended up.

“The fish aren’t any different here than they are in New York. What works on big water works the same here, you just have to downsize.”

This is his 16th season as a Maine fishing guide. He covers all types of freshwater fishing: ice fishing, fly fishing and trolling. He owns and operates Bear Pond Guide Service and is a fishing counselor at Camp Wigwam in Waterford.

“The seven weeks the boys are here, I get to fish every day,” he said. “It’s great to be able to fish with kids.”

In fact, his most memorable moment involves fishing with campers.

“I was on Bear Pond with a couple of kids when two of them hooked on something. I told them their lines were crossed, there was no way both of them had a fish on the line at the same time,” he said.

But, he was wrong. As he was netting a fish for one boy, the other was reeling in his line.

“They each caught a 25-inch salmon,” he said. “Twin fish. Two at once. That doesn’t happen. When we gathered around the flagpole that evening, those boys proudly held up their fish. I’ve had a lot of great things happen on the water, but sharing that moment with the kids is the thing I will always remember.”

Heather Targett, Rangeley

Hunting – and guiding – are family traditions for Maine Master Guide Heather Targett of Rangeley.

“My dad had me out hunting when I was 10,” she said. “My brother, Skip Blood, is a guide who specializes in moose hunting, as well.”

She became a guide in 1996 because of her love for the outdoors, she said.

Targett and her husband, Randy, also a Maine Master Guide, operate On Targett Adventures, specializing in moose hunts. They also manage Cupsuptic Campground in Oquossoc.

“He is an excellent caller,” she said. “We each might take on separate tasks but we definitely guide in tandem.”

As for favorite memories, Heather said every year is special. “We always wonder what the story will be each year. It’s always different and it is always special.”

Heather is aware of the legacy “Fly Rod” started in the region she and her husband live, work and play in. In fact, they have named their bird dogs after her.

“Our first German Shorthaired Pointer was named Crosby,” she said. “Do you know Fly Rod’s middle name? It’s Thurza. That is the name of our second pointer. I think it’s fitting they carry her name.”

