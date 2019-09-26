Thursday, Sept. 26

Norway Planning Board 7 p.m.

West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Sumner Planning – 6:30 p.m.

Buckfield Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Paris Policy & Procedure  – 7 p.m.

Otisfield Selectboard 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Norway Selectboard 7 p.m.

Oxford Selectboard – 6:00 p.m.

Hartford Selectboard 7 p.m.

