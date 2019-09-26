Thursday, Sept. 26
Norway Planning Board – 7 p.m.
West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Sumner Planning – 6:30 p.m.
Buckfield Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Paris Policy & Procedure – 7 p.m.
Otisfield Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Norway Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Oxford Selectboard – 6:00 p.m.
Hartford Selectboard – 7 p.m.
