WOODSTOCK – Lawrence Albert Wilday, 83, of Woodstock, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Albany, N.Y. on July 3, 1936, the son of Addison and Mabel Porter Wilday. He graduated from Union Spring Academy and received an Associate degree in Xray Technology from New England Memorial Hospital. He married Elaine Thurlow on May 1, 1960.

He had been the owner and administrator of Ledgeview Living Center in West Paris for many years. He was a member of the Woodstock Seventh Day Adventist Church and Rotary International. He enjoyed woodworking, RC planes, model railroad and photography.

He is survived by his wife Elaine of Woodstock; two sons, Roger (Marie) and Randy (Rachel), a daughter, Kerry Stong (Daryl), and son-in-law, Pat Lane; seven grandchildren, Zach, Josh, Chris, Isaac, Caleb, Cassie and Elaina; his brother, Ronald (Millie), his sister, Anna; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Kendy Lane.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at the Woodstock Seventh Day Adventist Church with interment to follow at Wayside Cemetery in West Paris. Family and friends may attend visitation on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

