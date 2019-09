The parent company of Maine Medical Center on Thursday announced it is forming MaineHealth Cancer Care, a network that aims to better connect patients with cancer treatment.

MaineHealth Cancer Care will have locations in Biddeford, Sanford and South Portland. Earlier this month, MaineHealth received a six-year grant from the National Cancer Institute on Wednesday, and the funding will help establish the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network Lifespan Program.

“Already home to some of the regionā€™s highest levels of specialty cancer care, MaineHealth will now offer patients a greater breadth and depth of cancer care services, more coordinated care, and increased access. MaineHealth Cancer Care has nine practicing oncologists who come from a diverse range of leading clinical, research and academic centers,” according to a MaineHealth news release.

Helping to fund the network is $10 million from the Alfond Foundation, and $5.1 million from the National Cancer Institute. The National Cancer Institute grant will give Maine patients improved access to clinical trials for cancer treatment.

