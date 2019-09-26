Four-time U.S. National Road Race champion “Fast Freddie” Rodriguez gives high-fives to children as he pedals into the gymnasium at Greene Central School on Thursday. Rodriguez is in town for the Dempsey Challenge. He gave away 10 bicycles and bike helmets to students at the school during an assembly. The former Olympian cyclist raises money through the Fast Freddie Foundation to put children on bikes. Dennis Richardson of Turner and Rodriguez raised over $20,000 during Dennis and Freddie’s Excellent Adventure in June that allowed for 40 bicycles to be given to students at three elementary schools and to 10 foster children. “I want the kids to realize how important the freedom of having a bike is,” Rodriguez said. “The bicycle was my freedom while growing up.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
