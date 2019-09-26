 

 

Brooke Larson, 5, of Kingfield enjoys an apple Thursday afternoon during the after-school program at Maine Mountain Children’s House in Kingfield. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

 

 

 

 

Despite a light rain shower Thursday afternoon, Rowan Norton, 6, of New Portland and Maisie Austin, 4, of Farmington enjoy outdoor playtime during the after-school program at Maine Mountain Children’s House in Kingfield. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

Neal Minor, 4, of Farmington rides a bike in the rain Thursday afternoon at Maine Mountain Children’s House in Kingfield. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
kingfield maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles