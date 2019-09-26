LEWISTON — Rinck Advertising, 113 Lisbon St., Lewiston, recently won the Exclusive Content Strategy category in the 2019 PR Daily Media Relations Awards.

Rinck was selected for its project with client VetriScience Laboratories that resulted in a CBS Evening News story about the pay-it-forward kindness of Lewiston resident and Army veteran Christy Gardner. Gardner and her service dog Moxie were featured in the VetriScience Take Good Care video series produced by Rinck.

When Rinck learned that Gardner was caring for a puppy that would need surgery on his leg, the agency asked VetriScience if they would step in to help Gardner and her dog. Rinck pitched national TV networks the story of Gardner taking care of the puppy. The CBS Evening News featured the broadcast in a Steve Hartman “On the Road” segment that also aired on CBS Sunday Morning.

The PR Daily Media Relations Awards honor the best global campaigns, events, pitches and media relations strategy from professional communicators, organizations and agencies.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: