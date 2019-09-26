JAY — Regional School Unit 73 directors Thursday night approved a bus purchase not to exceed $100,000, a new social worker position and learned of a clothing closet being started at the elementary school.

Three buses were taken out of service in August after not passing inspections. The district has 13 buses built in 2009 and earlier, nine of which are on the road daily. Fifteen buses are 2010 models or newer, with 12 on the road daily.

The district has six full-size spare buses.

“A couple breakdowns, four sports trips in one day puts a cramp on things,” Jim Shink, the district’s transportation director, said.

He noted the district had recently received a $25,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to replace a bus with poor emissions. The 2003 buy cost $60,000 when purchased. Replacing that bus with a 90-passenger Thomas bus was already approved.

Shink said the final payment next year on another bus purchase would be $2,000 less than the $20,000 planned. A recent pickup truck purchase also cost $2,000 less.

“There’s $29,000 extra. We wouldn’t need it all,” Shink said. “It would be $18,000 to $20,000 for the first payment.”

Shink said additional payments for the bus would be included in next year’s budget. It will be three to four months before the new bus arrived, in time for spring sports.

Board Chairman Bob Stevens told Shink he could continue to seek grants for additional bus replacements without board approval.

Shink said he wants to apply for the same EPA grant that provided the $25,000 this year, and a Volkswagen grant that will pay up to 80% of a school bus.

In other matters, the board voted unanimously to hire a licensed clinical social worker. That person will divide his or her time between the primary and elementary schools, working with students who need special services.

Also, Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Pat St. Clair told the board a clothing closet is being formed at the school.

“We’re working to meet the kids’ needs where they are,” he said. “Resources in the community don’t always make it to the school, especially in the winter.”

St. Clair said many students lacked winter hats and mittens. Some students come with taped-together boots.

Director Lynn Ouellette asked if monetary donations could be accepted. She gave an example of a student needing a size 13 pair of boots and the school having the ability to purchase a pair if none that size was available.

St. Clair said the idea for the closet surfaced recently. A janitor’s closet is being cleaned out to store items.

He said students’ needs will be met in a confidential manner.

“It’s important for the community to know the need is there. I’ll take donations anyway I can get them,” he said. “Secondhand, as long as it’s in good shape, (or) new.

“I just want to find stuff for these kids that will keep them warm.”

Donations may be dropped off at the school office during the school day. Checks should be made out to Spruce Mountain Elementary School.

For more information, call St. Clair at 207-897-5719 or email [email protected]

