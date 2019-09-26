WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation is excited to announce some new programs starting in the fall:
On Mondays from 9-10 a.m. at the Waterford Town Office, we will be offering a low impact exercise class; there is no cost to attend.
Every Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at the Waterford Town Office, we will be offering Nickel Bingo, please bring nickels to play.
The 3rd Thursday of every month, we will meet at the Waterford Town Office for a book club from 9-10 a.m.
On Fridays starting in October, we will be having a Waterford playgroup and we will be meeting at the Waterford Library from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will be story time, games and crafts. This is a great opportunity to meet new people. If you are interested in participating in any of these events or
have questions, please contact Jasmine Merrill at [email protected]
