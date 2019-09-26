1. Thornton (3-0)
Trojans may not be as dominant as they were last year, but they are showing they know how to finish.
2. Bonny Eagle (3-0)
No need to worry about the Scots looking ahead to next week’s date with Thornton. They lost to Oxford Hills last year.
3. Marshwood (2-1)
Hawks headed into the meat of their Class B schedule — Gorham, Biddeford, Deering and Kennebunk, with three of those four games at home.
4. Scarborough (2-1)
Red Storm bounced back from loss to Bonny Eagle by taking care of business in Bangor with a 42-7 win.
5. Brunswick (3-0)
Friday night’s showdown with Lawrence will probably be the last time Dragons are challenged until playoffs.
6. Leavitt (3-0)
Hornets made their long bus trips pay off. Now they host much-improved York.
7. Sanford (2-1)
Senior QB Xavier Levine didn’t start playing the position until last year, but you wouldn’t know it from watching him.
8. Oxford Hills (2-1)
Vikings have homecoming next week but may start the dance a week early if they can pull off a win Friday night in Standish.
9. Wells (3-0)
No longer forgotten.
10. Lawrence (3-0)
After outlasting winless Skowhegan in a shootout, Bulldogs will have to play much better against Brunswick.
