1. Thornton (3-0)

Trojans may not be as dominant as they were last year, but they are showing they know how to finish.

2. Bonny Eagle (3-0)

No need to worry about the Scots looking ahead to next week’s date with Thornton. They lost to Oxford Hills last year.

3. Marshwood (2-1)

Hawks headed into the meat of their Class B schedule — Gorham, Biddeford, Deering and Kennebunk, with three of those four games at home.

4. Scarborough (2-1)

Red Storm bounced back from loss to Bonny Eagle by taking care of business in Bangor with a 42-7 win.

5. Brunswick (3-0)

Friday night’s showdown with Lawrence will probably be the last time Dragons are challenged until playoffs.

6. Leavitt (3-0)

Hornets made their long bus trips pay off. Now they host much-improved York.

7. Sanford (2-1)

Senior QB Xavier Levine didn’t start playing the position until last year, but you wouldn’t know it from watching him.

8. Oxford Hills (2-1)

Vikings have homecoming next week but may start the dance a week early if they can pull off a win Friday night in Standish.

9. Wells (3-0)

No longer forgotten.

10. Lawrence (3-0)

After outlasting winless Skowhegan in a shootout, Bulldogs will have to play much better against Brunswick.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: