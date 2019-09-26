BRIDGTON — In spring, Maine woodlands fill with the songs and colors of warblers, thrushes and other forest songbirds. Unfortunately, populations of our woodland birds are in decline. For some species, the declines are as great as 80 percent over the last four decades, and the number of species is declining as well. Woodland owners and managers are key to halting these declines and ensuring that our forest songbirds remain a familiar facet of spring.
Landowners, foresters and loggers interested in learning how they can support Maine’s forest songbirds are invited to attend a Forestry for Maine Birds workshop from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, September 28. The workshop will be held at Highland Research Forest, Bridgton, Maine.
Come join us at Woodland Owner Appreciation Day to learn about the Forestry for Maine Birds (FFMB) approach. Take a forest walk or talk with professionals about your goals and needs for your land. Topics include:
- Integrating bird conservation into forest management and planning
- Managing your woods for sustainable income
- Attracting and keeping wildlife in your woods
- Planning for the future of your woodland
This workshop is hosted by the Lakes Environmental Association and will be presented by Sally Stockwell, Director of Conservation at Maine Audubon.
For more information contact [email protected] Register for this free workshop at: maineaudubon.org/ffmb.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel selectmen ponder sewer rate increase
-
The Bethel Citizen
Telstar goes to eight-man football
-
The Bethel Citizen
A warm day for Harvestfest
-
The Bethel Citizen
Wanted: Area veterans from 1975 to present
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock woman knows how to win