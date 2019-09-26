BRIDGTON — In spring, Maine woodlands fill with the songs and colors of warblers, thrushes and other forest songbirds. Unfortunately, populations of our woodland birds are in decline. For some species, the declines are as great as 80 percent over the last four decades, and the number of species is declining as well. Woodland owners and managers are key to halting these declines and ensuring that our forest songbirds remain a familiar facet of spring.

Landowners, foresters and loggers interested in learning how they can support Maine’s forest songbirds are invited to attend a Forestry for Maine Birds workshop from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, September 28. The workshop will be held at Highland Research Forest, Bridgton, Maine.

Come join us at Woodland Owner Appreciation Day to learn about the Forestry for Maine Birds (FFMB) approach. Take a forest walk or talk with professionals about your goals and needs for your land. Topics include:

Integrating bird conservation into forest management and planning

Managing your woods for sustainable income

Attracting and keeping wildlife in your woods

Planning for the future of your woodland

This workshop is hosted by the Lakes Environmental Association and will be presented by Sally Stockwell, Director of Conservation at Maine Audubon.

For more information contact [email protected] Register for this free workshop at: maineaudubon.org/ffmb.

