Sabattus Seniors plan meeting

SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors will meet Thursday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Maxwell-Gill Hall.

The meal will be beef stew and dessert for $7. Call Pauline at 375-4037 by Sept. 30 to make reservations or to cancel.

Scholarship applications will be given to members for grand-children or great grand-children who are currently in college. The drawing to be held at the Nov. 7 meeting.

We will also be selling books to benefit “Toys for Tots.”

Golden Age Club to elect officers

AUBURN — The IHM Golden Age (50-plus) Club will meet at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, Oct. 8. A social hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a harvest dinner from noon to 1 p.m.

A meeting will be held 1 to 2 p.m. when officers will be elected. A cookie swap raffle will also be held.

Cost of the meal is $6. Call 207-576-4082 by Saturday, Oct. 5, to make reservations.

Breakfast at American Legion Post 31

AUBURN — Breakfast at the American Legion Post 31, 426 Washington St., will be held from 7:30 to 9;30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. There will be eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, hash, beans, biscuit and gravy, french toast, pancakes, juice and coffee for $7.

Legislative Night in Poland

POLAND — Excelsior Grange is sponsoring a Legislative Night on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. to meet the Poland representatives in the Maine Legislature. Invited guests are Rep. Aime Arata, Sen. Ned Claxton and Rep. Jessica Faye, Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and raise concerns. The Grange Hall is located at 446 Harris Hill Road in Poland.

