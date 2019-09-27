South Street to be closed to traffic on weekend
FARMINGTON — South Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, for the 2019 University of Maine Farmington Alumni, Family and Friends Fall Fest Weekend.
Authorities expect increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout the UMF and downtown Farmington areas throughout this weekend.
Christmastide Community Vocal Choir rehearsals
NORWAY — Second Congregational Church members are welcoming new members to the 2019 Christmastide Community Vocal Choir. Rehearsals begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St.
All voices and all ages, from high school and beyond, are encouraged to join the choir. No memorization, no auditions and no church affiliations are required. Arrive a few minutes early to collect the music.
Performances will be held Dec. 14 and 15.
