AUGUSTA — The municipalities of Cumberland, Vassalboro, Phippsburg, Carrabassett Valley and Cranberry Isles were recognized for producing the highest-quality Annual Reports, during recent judging held at the Maine Municipal Association.

MMA’s Annual Report Competition, which has been held for more than 50 years, recognizes municipalities for producing reports for their citizens that have excellent content, are well organized and visually appealing. More than 200 municipalities entered reports this year.

Judges for MMA rate the reports in five population categories: 5,000 and over; 2,500 to 4,999; 1,000 to 2,499; 500 to 999; and, under 500. Awards are named Supreme (first place), Superior (second place) and Excellence (third place) in each category.

Winning municipalities were notified by letter earlier this month. They will be recognized and the reports will be displayed at MMA’s Annual Convention, Oct. 2-3 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Winners by population category were:

5,000 and over: Cumberland, Supreme; Freeport, Superior; Waterville, Excellence.

2,500 to 4,999: Vassalboro, Supreme; North Yarmouth and Thomaston (tie), Superior; Lyman, Excellence.

1,000 to 2,499: Phippsburg, Supreme; Mount Desert, Superior; Hope, Excellence.

500 to 999: Carrabassett Valley, Supreme; Bremen, Superior; Alna, Excellence.

Under 500: Cranberry Isles, Supreme; Arrowsic, Superior; Kingsbury Plantation, Excellence.

Winning municipalities will receive framed certificates, during or following the MMA Convention.

