NORWAY — The 2019 Christmastide Community Vocal Choir begins rehearsals at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St. All voices and all ages, from high school and beyond, are encouraged to join the choir.

No memorization, no auditions and no church affiliations are required. All are welcome. Arrive a few minutes early to put together a music folder and connect with old and new friends. Performances will be Dec. 14 and 15.

For the past 17 years, the Christmastide Choir, composed of church and community members, has presented a seasonal/sacred concert to full houses. The tradition continues this year under the choral direction of Shirli Allen Heald and the piano accompaniment of Elaine Emery. The concerts will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15.

In addition to choral music, the English Hand Bell Choir of the Second Congregational Church will perform in Christmastide 2019. If interested in ringing, contact Director Elaine Emery or the church office at 207-743-2290.

