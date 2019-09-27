FARMINGTON — After a one point loss in the pre-season and a tie-breaker loss at the Quabacook Relays, The Mt. Blue High School Girls Cross-Country team finished 8 points ahead of Mt. Ararat to win a seven team cross country meet at Leavitt on Friday.

Senior captain Kahryn Cullenberg remained undefeated in the KVAC traversing the 5K course in 20:12. Sophomore Emma Charles continued her fine season placing fourth.

Sophomore Brynne Robbins, fresh off a first place finish in the #3 race in the Quabacook Relays last week, continued her strong season placing 6th. Freshmen Bridget and Moriah Reusch clinched the Cougar victory placing 9th and 21st. Sophomore Abbie Cramer and senior Gracie Ward added depth for Mt. Blue placing 24th and 34th in the 64 runner field.

Mt. Ararat dominated the boys race, placing the first six runners across the line, but Mt Blue showed a nice pack of their own, placing second in the meet.

A group of five seniors, Ethan McIntosh (11), Evan Hornbach (15), Aubrey Hoes (17), Clay McCarthy (19), and Logan Dolbier (21) lead the way for the Cougars.

A strong and deep group of underclassmen took the next spots for Mt Blue starting with Isaiah Doscinski ((25) and Jacob Smith (26). They were followed by Sam Judkins (30), Kyran Katzenbach (27), Alex Hardy (40), Tomas Cundick (44), and Logan Holmes (45 among the 83 runner field).

