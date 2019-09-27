In Auburn, it is vital that residents vote their values, so I will be voting for Jason Levesque for mayor in November.
Levesque is an effective advocate for economic opportunity and quality of life. Recreation, environment and community is the motto at the Lake Auburn Community Center, and who better to grow those values (proportionally) than Jason Levesque? He seeks out new ideas; he is approachable and engaged; and he is genuinely committed to Auburn’s community fabric with an appreciation for the next generation to get involved.
His honesty and focus on doing the right thing is paramount (and needed), even if it is not the most popular thing.
I hope others will join me in voting for Jason Levesque for a second term as Auburn’s mayor.
Dan Bilodeau, Auburn
