DEAR SUN SPOTS: Literacy Volunteers Androscoggin is thinking about adding a French version of Scrabble to our annual Letters for Literacy Scrabble Fest. This will be the 22nd year of Scrabble Fest, which involves team competition rather than individual players. It’s tremendous fun and a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon with friends, and raises money for a critical service.

We know there are many French speakers in this area and are trying to determine whether there are enough people in the community who play Scrabble in French that would be interested in our Scrabble Fest on April 26 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Carriage House Plus in Lewiston.

Anyone interested can email [email protected], or call 753-6658.

—Tahlia, director of Literacy Volunteers-Androscoggin, Lewiston,

ANSWER: This event sounds very special and would probably be quite challenging. I hope all of you who speak the language will consider joining in to raise money for literacy.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Some time ago, Maine Public’s program “Maine Calling” had a guest from the Red Cross who said the organization installs fire alarms in senior citizens’ homes at no cost. I’ve tried to call the number many times and have left messages, but no one returns them. Can you help?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: The number of the Maine Home Fire Campaign sponsored by the Red Cross is 874-1192, option 3. There is also an online form at redcross.org/local/maine/about-us/our-work/home-fire-campaign.html . When I called, I got right through.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Can you tell me where I can buy the candy called turtles?

— No name, Waterford

ANSWER: My favorites! These candies, containing caramel, pecans and chocolate can be purchased in just about any candy shop where fine chocolates are sold. Several gift shops and grocery stores carry them as well.

Maine Gourmet Chocolates has them available all the time. The store is at 170 Main St. in Auburn and you can call them at 783-8472.

Readers, where do you go to support your chocolate turtle habit?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to thank Keith Carson on WCSH 6 for always showing a graphic of the day’s lows. I always had to turn to other stations to get this information. Do you have addresses for the other television stations?

Thanks to Sun Spots for all the information you give.

— Walt, Chesterville

ANSWER: The address for WGME 13 is 81 Northport Drive, Portland, ME 04103. You can reach WMTW Channel 8 at 4 Ledgeview Drive, Westbrook, ME 04092. MBP (Channel 10 in the L-A area) is 1450 Lisbon St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I watch “Ax Men” on the History channel. A couple weeks ago I saw that one of the ax men, Stacey Robeson, age 38, died. He worked for Pihl Logging in Washington State. Can you tell me something about it?

— No name, Peru

ANSWER: Oregon native Stacey Robeson, a yarder engineer for Pihl Logging on the show, died Dec. 15, 2018. The cause of his death hasn’t been confirmed, but it has been noted on social media that he died suddenly and may have suffered a heart attack or was involved in a logging accident. He was married and had three children.

