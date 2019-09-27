The Meadows

Wednesday, Sept. 18 Ladies League scramble results: 1. Muriel Burroughs/Phoebe Lowell/Judy Fuller/Jean Blanchette 39 2. Pat Carr/Chris Sirois/Maureen Spencer/Kim Coombs 3. Pauline Blais/Deb Charest/Lynn Polley/Martha Cielinski; Pin: No. 3 — Anita Morin/Louise Cote/Jolene Girouard/Wanda Brown; 50/50 — Maureen Spencer.

Springbrook

Sunday, Sept 22 Sandlot Nicklaus vs. Palmer results: Balboni/Golden (Nicklaus team) 9.5 d. Maurice/Provencher8.5; Ayotte/St Laurent (Nicklaus) 9 halved Rita Howard/Carver 9; Ross/Beckim (Palmer) 10.5 d. Burian/Mansir 7.5; Cohen/Warner (Nicklaus) d. M.Kent/Jeff Kent 8.5; J.Pleau/G.Bolduc (Nicklaus) halved T.Murphy/M.Hopkins; Laroche/Tremblay (Palmer) 12 d. Kus/Burke 6; Tyburski/Levasseur (Nicklaus) 11 d. Leeman/Tiner 7; Overall: Team Palmer d. Team Nicklaus 63.5-60.5; Team Skins: Scramble — Trent Murphy/Matt Hopkins No. 3; Alternate Shot — John Pleau/ Gaeton Bolduc No. 8, Sid Cohen/Fred Warner No. 9; Pins: No. 2 — Dave Kus 6’9″ No. 8 — Gaetan Bolduc 4′ No. 13 — Keith Ross 10’2″ No. 15 — Trent Murphy 18′

Saturday, Sept. 21 ABCD best three out of four results: Gross — Ed Balboni/Leo Bellemare/Ashley Golden/Ashley Golden 143; Net — Brad Pattershall/Tom Tiner/Rachel Newman/Ray Fletcher 117; Pins: No. 2 — Brian Henderson 2’10” No. 8 — Rick St Laurent 8’6″ No. 13 — Sid Cohen 16’7″ No. 15 — Joe Mertzel 5′; Skins: Gross — Truman Libby No. 3 and No. 8, Ashley Golden No. 11 and No. 14, Joe Mertzel No. 15, Fred Warner No. 16, Ray Convery No. 18; Net — Rick St.Laurent No. 6, Dave Kus No. 9, Ashley Golden No. 11, Fred Warner No. 16, Brian Henderson No. 17, Tom Wylie No. 18.

Saturday, Sept. 21 Mixed 6-6-6 results: Gross — Ray Roy/Cathy Roy 74; Net — Bill Crane/Claire Carpentier 59; Pins: No. 2 — Ray Roy 11’8″ No. 8 — Bill Crane 6’6″ No. 13 — Ray Roy 8’1″ No. 15 — Rita Howard 39’5″; Skins: Gross — B.Crane/C.Carpentier No. 1, No. 5, No. 7, No. 16 and No 17, R.Roy/C.Roy No. 2, No. 9 and No. 11, R.Howard/R.Howard No. 15; Net — No. 1, No. 7 and No. 16, R.Roy/C.Roy No. 2, No. 9 and No. 11, R.Howard/R.Howard No. 14 and No. 15.

Val Halla

Maine Senior results From Val Halla : Individual Gross winner: — Steve Langsdorf 72; Net — Eric Smith -12; Flight A: Gross (55-64)Phil Ryle 78; Net — 1. Jon Steinman -4 2. Gerry Haynes +2 3. Scott Koocher +2; Flight B: Gross (65-69) — Dave O’brien 76; Net — 1. Tom Mullen -11 -7 2. Jeff Downing -8 3. Tim Thompson -7; Flight C: Gross (70-74) — Doug Boyink 74 Net — 1. Fred Bishop -8 2. Bob Barnes -7 3. Pete Zagorites -7 ; Flight D: Gross (75-79)— Robert Hintze 78; Net — 1. Tom Brown -7 2. Ken Gibbs -5 3. Bob Todd -4 ; Flight E: Gross (80+) — Len Taylor 82; Net — 1. John Sullivan -10 2. Bill Turner -7 3. Ted Noyes -4; Team Winners: Gross — 1. Bragg/Tartre/Koocher/Day 65; 2. Langsdorf/Caouette/Prudenzano/ DeBlois 67 Net —1. Barnes/Smith/Malette/Westfall -18 2. Hintze/Webster/C.Jones/Graffam -17.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles