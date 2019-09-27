The Meadows

Wednesday, Sept. 18 Ladies League scramble results: 1. Muriel Burroughs/Phoebe Lowell/Judy Fuller/Jean Blanchette 39 2. Pat Carr/Chris Sirois/Maureen Spencer/Kim Coombs 3. Pauline Blais/Deb Charest/Lynn Polley/Martha Cielinski; Pin: No. 3 — Anita Morin/Louise Cote/Jolene Girouard/Wanda Brown; 50/50 — Maureen Spencer.

Springbrook

Sunday, Sept 22 Sandlot Nicklaus vs. Palmer results: Balboni/Golden (Nicklaus team) 9.5 d. Maurice/Provencher8.5; Ayotte/St Laurent (Nicklaus) 9 halved Rita Howard/Carver 9; Ross/Beckim (Palmer) 10.5 d. Burian/Mansir 7.5; Cohen/Warner (Nicklaus) d. M.Kent/Jeff Kent 8.5; J.Pleau/G.Bolduc (Nicklaus) halved T.Murphy/M.Hopkins; Laroche/Tremblay (Palmer) 12 d. Kus/Burke 6; Tyburski/Levasseur (Nicklaus) 11 d. Leeman/Tiner 7; Overall: Team Palmer d. Team Nicklaus 63.5-60.5; Team Skins: Scramble — Trent Murphy/Matt Hopkins No. 3; Alternate Shot — John Pleau/ Gaeton Bolduc No. 8, Sid Cohen/Fred Warner No. 9; Pins: No. 2 — Dave Kus 6’9″ No. 8 — Gaetan Bolduc 4′ No. 13 — Keith Ross 10’2″ No. 15 — Trent Murphy 18′

Saturday, Sept. 21 ABCD best three out of four results: Gross — Ed Balboni/Leo Bellemare/Ashley Golden/Ashley Golden 143; Net — Brad Pattershall/Tom Tiner/Rachel Newman/Ray Fletcher 117; Pins: No. 2 — Brian Henderson 2’10” No. 8 — Rick St Laurent 8’6″ No. 13 — Sid Cohen 16’7″ No. 15 — Joe Mertzel 5′; Skins: Gross — Truman Libby No. 3 and No. 8, Ashley Golden No. 11 and No. 14, Joe Mertzel No. 15, Fred Warner No. 16, Ray Convery No. 18; Net — Rick St.Laurent No. 6, Dave Kus No. 9, Ashley Golden No. 11, Fred Warner No. 16, Brian Henderson No. 17, Tom Wylie No. 18.

Saturday, Sept. 21 Mixed 6-6-6 results: Gross — Ray Roy/Cathy Roy 74; Net — Bill Crane/Claire Carpentier 59; Pins: No. 2 — Ray Roy 11’8″ No. 8 — Bill Crane 6’6″ No. 13 — Ray Roy 8’1″ No. 15 — Rita Howard 39’5″; Skins: Gross — B.Crane/C.Carpentier No. 1, No. 5, No. 7, No. 16 and No 17, R.Roy/C.Roy No. 2, No. 9 and No. 11, R.Howard/R.Howard No. 15; Net — No. 1, No. 7 and No. 16, R.Roy/C.Roy No. 2, No. 9 and No. 11, R.Howard/R.Howard No. 14 and No. 15.

Val Halla

Maine Senior results From Val Halla : Individual Gross winner: — Steve Langsdorf 72; Net — Eric Smith -12; Flight A: Gross (55-64)Phil Ryle 78; Net — 1. Jon Steinman -4 2. Gerry Haynes +2 3. Scott Koocher +2; Flight B: Gross (65-69) — Dave O’brien 76; Net — 1. Tom Mullen -11 -7 2. Jeff Downing -8 3. Tim Thompson -7; Flight C: Gross (70-74) — Doug Boyink 74 Net — 1. Fred Bishop -8 2. Bob Barnes -7 3. Pete Zagorites -7 ; Flight D: Gross (75-79)— Robert Hintze 78; Net — 1. Tom Brown -7 2. Ken Gibbs -5 3. Bob Todd -4 ; Flight E: Gross (80+) — Len Taylor 82; Net — 1. John Sullivan -10 2. Bill Turner -7 3. Ted Noyes -4; Team Winners: Gross — 1. Bragg/Tartre/Koocher/Day 65; 2. Langsdorf/Caouette/Prudenzano/ DeBlois 67 Net —1. Barnes/Smith/Malette/Westfall -18 2. Hintze/Webster/C.Jones/Graffam -17.

