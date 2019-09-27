100 years ago: 1919

John O. Wooley, one of the greatest exponents of prohibition in America, will meet here Sunday, Sept. 28. In addition to Wooley, there will be a number of other temperance speakers who will speak in different churches of the two cities on the same date. These men are coming in of the interests of the movement for world prohibition. Dr. Wooley is one of the ablest advocates of temperance in the world.

50 years ago: 1969

A meeting of the Auburn Betterment Committee will be held tonight at the home of Committee Advisor, Frankin H. Prescott at 94 Western Ave. at 7 o’clock. Members are expected to map plans for fall and winter and different programs are expected to be discussed. Please note that the citizens mailing list will be reviewed and brought up to date.

25 years ago: 1994

An exciting program of radio-controlled car racing took place recently at the Auburn Mall parking lot. The Gill Johnson Memorial Races were held in memory of the late Gill Johnson who was an avid RC racer and well known for his enthusiasm and sportsmanship. The races were well attended, with competitors coming from as far as Portland and Rumford. “When I heard about this I just had to come.” said Portland’s Kendall Whitehill. “Gill was just that kind of incredible person who would do anything for you. I sure miss that guy.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

