TURNER — School Administrative District 52 directors hired a first grade teacher for Turner Primary School at their Thursday meeting.

Superintendent Kimberly Brandt said that leaves the district with openings for a part-time psychologist, alternative education teacher at Turner Middle School, six educational technicians, one bus driver and one custodian.

“We have hired some wonderful new professionals this year,” she said.

Directors also heard details of the district’s applications to the Maine Department of Education’s School Revolving Renovation Fund.

“We are submitting applications for nine projects, including the wastewater treatment plant and several projects for Leeds Central School (roof, windows, etc.), windows at the high school, Turner Elementary School and central office,” Brandt said. “We are hoping to receive financial assistance for several of these. The good news is that, if we receive funding, part of this financial assistance is considered a grant and will be forgiven.”

