AUBURN – Paul H. Pinard, 86, of Auburn, passed away with family by his side, at Clover Manor in Auburn on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, where he had been a resident since August of 2018.

Paul grew up in Lewiston, youngest of five siblings, he worked in manufacturing at the Bates Textiles Mill for over 30 years, and then worked at White Rock Distilleries until his retirement.

He enjoyed working with his hands and fixing things, and enjoyed being a “handyman” for his friends and neighbors. Paul had a great sense of humor and loved to make others laugh.

Survivors include, his ex-wife, Rita Pinard, and their five children, a son, Bruce Pinard and partner Tina Veinott of Buckfield, four daughters, Nancy and husband Roger Lagrange of Lewiston, Sandra and husband David Couillard of Turner, Brenda and husband Maynard Goding of Livermore, and Kim Pinard and partner Linda Mortensen of Lewiston. Paul is also survived by many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Albert and Yvette Cloutier Pinard, he was predeceased by his partner, Anita Charron; three sisters, Jane Yacano, Rita Clark, and Doris Fournier, a brother Henry Pinard; and his grandson, Damien Pinard.

The family would like to offer a thank you to all of the staff of Clover Healthcare and a special thank you to Janel for her loving care, and also Paul’s daughter, Kim, a Clover employee who went above and beyond to care for the needs of her dad. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, on Sunday, September 29, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m,, followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 4 p.m. Committal prayers will be held in the Mausoleum Chapel of St. Peter’s Cemetery, on Monday, September 30, at 11 a.m.

Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be accessed online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in Paul’s memory to the

Alzheimer’s Association

225 N. Michigan Ave., fl. 17

Chicago, IL 60601

« Previous

Next »