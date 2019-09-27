PHILLIPS — A weekend of fall celebrations will kick-off on Friday night, Oct. 4 in the Phillips Public Library Studio building with an evening featuring folk singer Jan Benschop at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. Benschop, a Wilton resident who offers a unique blend of original music with old favorites, has a varied background performing in coffee houses, folk festivals, night clubs, house concerts, weddings and restaurants. He opened for such groups as Peter, Paul and Mary, John Denver, and Barry Manilow. He is also a writer who has published several short stories and currently is writing a novel. He has released two CDs, “Different Places, Different Spaces” in 2000 and “Nine Years Down the Road” in 2009.

Saturday will feature a family based literacy festival sure to entertain young and old! Also to be held at the Phillips Public Library, this free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering music by the Merry Plinkster’s and Eddy Yuen’s Chinese Flute. The Festival will also feature Matilda and Fred’s Petting Farm and include children’s story readings and poetry readings by local authors and poets. Additionally there will be origami making and other activities such as cornhole games with winnings of literacy bucks to spend in the library bookstore. Light refreshments will be available.

This festival is also to kick-off the collaboration between the Phillips Public Library, Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties, and Franklin County Adult Education to introduce their new North Franklin County Learning Center site inside the library. This learning center will provide everything from basic literacy skills to college and career access advising and tutoring. Literacy Volunteers and Adult Ed coordinators will initially be available onsite on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

The Phillips Parent Teacher’s Organization is also hosting Fall Festival activities at the Phillips Elementary School that afternoon. Anyone attending both activities may be eligible for a nominal prize! Please come out and join us as we celebrate fall!

