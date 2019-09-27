AUGUSTA — A diverse slate of entertaining, educational and free events will mark the centennial of women’s suffrage beginning Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Maine State Library.

Candace Kanes and Sheila McDonald will present a talk, “Women’s Long Road” at 5:30 p.m. Kanes and McDonald are the co-curators of the Maine State Museum’s current exhibition, “Women’s Long Road – 100 Years to the Vote.” The illustrated talk will take a deeper look at some of the exhibit’s stories and themes.

David Richards, director of the Margaret Chase Smith Library, headlines a talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Richards will provide insights on the trailblazing career of Margaret Chase Smith in a talk, “A Woman’s Place is in the House and in the Senate: The Life and Legacy of Margaret Chase Smith.”

“Play Me a Story,” featuring teaching artists from Portland Stage Company, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The teaching artists will conduct an interactive dramatic reading and acting workshop for kids (ages 5 to 11) and their families. The workshop features books that explore how every person can make a difference in the world by standing up for their beliefs.

The talks and Portland Stage Company program are sponsored by the Maine State Museum, Maine State Library and Maine State Archives. Information about these events and other related events in November can be found on the Maine State Museum’s website, www.mainestatemuseum.org or by calling the museum at 207-287-2301.

