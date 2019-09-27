WILTON — Wilton Day Extension Homemakers met on September 12 for program planning and election of officers. As of January the group will have a new president as Hazel Flagg will be stepping down. Here are some of the fall activities planned:

October 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Church in Wilton, Faith from Dreamin Fahm to talk about her farm and all the wonderful things they make.

On October 17, the group will gather at 10 a.m. Beverly West will be teaching them how to make casserole covers.

On Nov 14, the meeting will be at 10 a.m. to make ornaments for the Rotary Tree.

On Nov 16, a craft fair is planned. Anyone interested in having a table can contact Becky at 779-7995.

Anyone is welcome to visit any and all meetings. For more information on these meetings, please feel free to contact Hazel at 645-2423.

