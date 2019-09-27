WILTON — Wilton Day Extension Homemakers met on September 12 for program planning and election of officers. As of January the group will have a new president as Hazel Flagg will be stepping down. Here are some of the fall activities planned:
- October 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Church in Wilton, Faith from Dreamin Fahm to talk about her farm and all the wonderful things they make.
- On October 17, the group will gather at 10 a.m. Beverly West will be teaching them how to make casserole covers.
- On Nov 14, the meeting will be at 10 a.m. to make ornaments for the Rotary Tree.
- On Nov 16, a craft fair is planned. Anyone interested in having a table can contact Becky at 779-7995.
Anyone is welcome to visit any and all meetings. For more information on these meetings, please feel free to contact Hazel at 645-2423.
