NEW GLOUCESTER — An Auburn motorcyclist sustained “life-threatening injuries” after being found lying on Route 100 Friday night.
In a statement Saturday morning, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials said Alec Blanchard, 28, of Auburn was found by first-responders at around 9:20 p.m. after a report of a motorcycle crash.
The statement noted, “Witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and passed several vehicles before losing control. The motorcycle went on its side and skidded down the roadway several hundred feet before coming to rest.”
“First-responders found the male operator face down in the roadway with a serious head injury,” according to the statement.
Blanchard was transported to Central Maine Medical Center. He was not wearing a helmet.
New Gloucester Fire and Rescue personnel along with Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff Crash Reconstruction Team.
