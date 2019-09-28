I am writing this letter to compliment my old friend Bruce Miles, who co-authored a column lauding Sugarloaf Mountain’s initiatives to expand winter sports access to local Maine kids in this era of sky-rocketing lift ticket and equipment prices.

As a dinosaur who once delivered the Sun Journal when it cost seven cents a day and skied at Sugarloaf when tickets were $4.50 a day, I think that it is important to preserve opportunities for local kids in winter sports.

Re-opening Saddleback would be one such overdue opportunity.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn

