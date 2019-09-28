Though I am a resident of Lewiston, I write today to encourage the voters of Auburn to vote for Jason Levesque for mayor in November.

I have known Levesque for somewhat more than 20 years — going back to the days when he was fresh out of the Armed Services and volunteering as a swim coach at Lewiston High School. Both as a friend and as his attorney, I have watched as he succeeded in one business venture after another, showing a keen sense for what his community needs in the way of economic development. As mayor of Auburn, he has applied those skills to the social and financial betterment of Auburn residents.

Mayor Levesque has a vision for the future that will enrich the citizens of both Lewiston and Auburn.

I sincerely urge Auburn voters to support Jason Levesque for mayor on Nov. 5.

John Clifford IV, Lewiston

