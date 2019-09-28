LEWISTON – Jeannine Pauline Hotham passed away at Central Maine Medical Center on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 71.

Jeannine was predeceased by her mother and father, Therese and Armand Benoit, and her two brothers, Rick and Tony Benoit.

Jeannine is forever lovingly remembered by her son, Christopher Hotham of Lewiston, Maine; sisters, Kathy Bergeron and Linda Landry; her nieces and nephews, Chrisie and Scott Landry, Jason and Donald Benoit, Tracy Benoit, Greg and Jennifer Bergeron, and great-niece, Alivia Bergeron.

Jeannine was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Dec. 4, 1947. She graduated from Lewiston High School and went on to earn a degree from Mid-State Business Collage. She started out working in the local shoe shops, then as an administrative assistant for Goodman Wiping Cloth, followed by a collection representative at, MBNA, PPMC and Advance Collections Services, where she retired from in 2018.

Jeannine enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, trips to the casino, her cat, Stella, and spending time with her great-niece. Alivia.

Her burial and final resting place will be at, Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn, Maine.

