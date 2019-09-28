Androscoggin County

• Richard Russo, 41, of Lisbon, on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release, 6:11 p.m. Friday at 6 Second St. in Lisbon.

• Elizabeth Lathrop. 30, of Sabattus, on a probation hold, 6:14 p.m. Friday at 573 Sabattus Road in Sabattus.

• Nina Savage, 35, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:43 p.m. Saturday on Auburn Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Stephanie Thompson, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, 5:28 p.m. Saturday at Walmart.

Lewiston

• Lorik Morgan, 29, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7 p.m. Friday at 184 Bartlett St.

• Duberay Botelho, 21, of Lewiston, on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, 2:23 a.m. Saturday at 400 East Ave.

• Tyrene Gonzalez, 26, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for fugitive from justice, 6:15 a.m. Saturday at 64 Oxford St.

