I fully support Rhyanna Larose for the Auburn City Council representing Ward 4.



I have had the pleasure to serve on Auburn’s Strategic Planning Committee and the Friends of Mount Apatite Group with Larose this past year and I see her as one of the best assets Auburn has for a strong future.

A tireless worker, she is bright, collaborative, well informed and brings a thoughtful approach to the issues at hand.

She has fresh ideas, and a strong connection to this community.

Auburn would be very fortunate to have her serving on the city council.

I hope others will join me in supporting her in the coming election on Nov. 5.

Phil Savignano, Auburn

