KINGFIELD — The late Billy Chenard and Bob Zinck both of Rumford while Sugarloafers Don Fowler, Paul Schipper and Seth Wescott are five of eight Maine skiers to be inducted into the Maine Ski Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. The new members will be inducted at the 17th annual Maine Ski Hall of Fame banquet at Sugarloaf on Oct. 19.

Whether skiing for Rumford High or in Eastern competition Chenard was always at or near the top. In 1972 he won the National Junior Nordic Combined title. He became a member of the US National Team in 1977. Following his competitive career Billy developed the cross country trails at Sugarloaf and the Balsams. He especially enjoyed working with young skiers and helping to improve their skills. Lizzie Chenard, Billy’s daughter, will be accepting his award at the induction ceremony.

Bob Zinck, an all-round athlete, excelled at ski jumping. His list of victories include the 1972 Class A high school title, 1973 Maine and New England Class A jumping crowns, 1974 Junior National title and Canadian Junior National title. In 1976 he led his Dartmouth ski team to a tie with Colorado for the NCAA Championship. Zinck was a member of the US National team in 1976 and 77. Bob continues to support his community through Chisholm Ski Club at Black Mountain.

Don Fowler is the “Professor of Sugarloaf Skiing”. For over fifty years he has meticulously kept a diary of his skiing days at the “Loaf”-including weather and snow conditions. He helped found the Ski Museum of Maine and serves as the museum’s clerk. Paul Schipper is famed for his “Streak”. From age 57 in 1981 until 2005 he skied every day Sugarloaf was open regardless of the weather, his health or obligations. Seth Wescott is the first Maine Olympian to wear a gold medal. He won the first ever Snowboard Cross event at the 2006 Winter Games in Torino and successfully defended his title at the Vancouver Olympics.

With the induction of this class, the number of skiers recognized by the Hall of Fame since its first induction banquet in 2003 will reach 144. The Maine Ski Hall of Fame was formed to recognize those Maine skiers that have brought distinction to Maine skiing or made significant contributions to the sport.

The Ski Museum of Maine is a 501(c3) charitable organization established in 1995 to celebrate and preserve Maine’s ski history and heritage. The Ski Museum exhibits artifacts, photographs, artworks and documents at its location in Kingfield, offers a travelling exhibit of the history of Maine skiing and hosts social events and activities throughout the year. Information on the Ski Museum of Maine and tickets to the Hall of Fame banquet at Sugarloaf are available on line at www.skimuseumofmaine.org.

