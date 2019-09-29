I am writing in response to a column by Rich Lowry, “Anti-Kavanaugh campaign just beginning” (Sept. 21).

I would argue that this is not the beginning, rather it is the continuance of a tactic initiated by Democrats in 1987 when President Ronald Reagan nominated Robert Bork to the Supreme Court. The Democrats in the Senate, under the astute guidance of Sen. Ted Kennedy (of Chappaquidick fame), tore into Bork with such vehemence that their treatment of him became an addition to the English language — to “bork.” To “bork” is to libel someone unmercifully without fear of reprisal. Bork eventually withdrew from consideration. None of the accusations against him were proven.

Next up was Clarence Thomas, who was nominated by President George H.W. Bush in 1991. He was subjected to the same treatment, but he was eventually confirmed. None of the accusations against him were proven.

Last year, it was Brett Kavanaugh’s turn. Once again, he was confirmed and, once again, none of the accusations were proven.

Now there is a book out with new accusations against Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh — none of which are proven. The intent is obvious (with the help of a very friendly press) — the Democrats are laying the groundwork to win back the presidency in 2020 and then impeach Justice Kavanaugh.

But none of the accusations have been proven.

Terence McManus, New Sharon

