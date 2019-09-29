AUBURN – The North Atlantic Wrestling Association and the North Atlantic Wrestling Camp will hold a live professional wrestling fundraiser Saturday for the American Legion Post 31.

Larry Huntley, organizer of the event, said the fundraiser came together after he started looking for a venue in Lewiston or Auburn to host a wrestling fundraiser.

“I usually host events in Southern Maine, but after a show I organized in Lisbon Falls had a great turnout, I wanted to find a place in Lewiston or Auburn to hold an event,” Huntley said.

Huntley met with Tony Atlas, an Auburn resident and World Wresting Entertainment Hall of Famer, and toured several venues before settling on the American Legion Post 31.

“It worked out perfect, because I wanted to raise money for a veterans organization,” Huntley said.

The fundraiser will feature guest appearances from several local wrestlers, including Atlas, Auburn resident Adam Ricker, performing under the moniker “Aftershock,” “Flash” Nick McKenna, “Blade Bandit,” and “Cousin Larry.”

Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m., and the wrestling will kick off at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $10, or $15 for front row tickets, according to Huntley. Kids under the age of 12 can get in for $6.

Huntley said that tickets can be purchased at the American Legion Post 31, or at all Rooper’s locations in Auburn and Lewiston.

If this year’s event goes well, Huntley said he would be interested in holding another wrestling fundraiser for the American Legion in the fall of 2020.

“I wouldn’t want to do it until next year,” Huntley said. “You want these things to feel special and be a big event.”

For more information, visit Facebook.com/NAWCamp.15, or e-mail [email protected]

