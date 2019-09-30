MEXICO — A 5K race raised about $4,000 Sunday for a scholarship fund in memory teenager Dorothy Dawn “Dee Dee” Palmer of Andover who died in a car crash in 2007.

More than 100 people participated in Dee Dee’s Swift River Trail 5K Run/Walk.

Race director Glenn Gordon of Good Karma Health Foods LLC said the event started at the Mexico Recreation Center along the Swift River, a mostly flat course on maintained four-wheeler trails. Refreshments, drawings and awards followed the race.

The top three male runners were: Blaine Wilkins, 17, Dixfield, 19:25.5; Glenn Gordon, 56, Mexico, 21:30.2; and Alex Sinclair, 32, Dixfield, 24:07.9.

The top three female runners were: Abby Willhoite, 23, Carthage; 29:24.2, Magan Hanson, 40, South Paris, 29:35.8; and Elicia Tilsley, 34, Greenwood, 29:37.2.

The runner from farthest away was Annie Conneau, 63, of Carmel, California, who was staying at Coos Canyon in Byron. She heard about the race and decided to participate.

Timing was coordinated by the Chisholm Ski Club, which posted results on its website.

Palmer had family and many friends in the Bethel and Rumford-Mexico areas. She was active in music and theater, and field hockey and cross-country at Telstar High School in Bethel. She was the historian for the Future Business Leaders of America and aspired to a career in nursing.

The first Dee Dee Palmer Memorial Scholarship was awarded in June 2008 to a Telstar senior from Andover who was pursuing a career in the medical field.

Dee Dee’s Swift River Trail 5K Run/Walk will help sustain the Telstar scholarship fund and establish a scholarship award at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

Donations may be made by check to the Dee Dee Palmer Memorial Scholarship fund and mailed to Dee Dee’s Trail Run, c/o Good Karma Health Foods, 72 Congress St., Rumford, ME 04276.

