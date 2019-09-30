POLAND — An Augusta man was charged with drunken driving after the SUV he was operating Sunday left the roadway, snapped a utility pole and knocked out power to roughly 800 customers, authorities said.

Toby J. Hilton, 55, of 126 Western Ave., Augusta was driving his 2017 Nissan Murano SUV crossover east on Bakerstown Road (Route 11) near the town beach at 5:42 p.m. when he failed to execute a curve, according to Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson.

Hilton’s vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole, snapping the pole at its base and felling it onto Bakersfield Road along with power lines.

The road was closed to all traffic, which was detoured.

The vehicle was totaled.

Hilton was alone in the vehicle; a canine unit was deployed to check the area for other possible occupants of Hilton’s vehicle, Samson said.

Hilton was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, possibly including to his head, Samson said.

“Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors,” Samson said, but added the incident remained under investigation.

Hilton was summonsed for operating under the influence.

County deputies were assisted at the scene by Poland Fire and Rescue and Mechanic Falls Police Department, as well as an off-duty Maine State Police trooper who stopped to render aid, Samson said.

