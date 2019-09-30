A 33-year-old man, formerly of Rangeley, was sentenced in federal court in Bangor on Monday for conspiring to distribute cocaine and oxycodone in Franklin County, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

Ross Thompson was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release by Judge Nancy Torresen. He pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2019.

Court records state that between January 2016 and July 2016, Thompson and others conspired to distribute cocaine and oxycodone in Franklin County. The drugs were supplied by Jordan Richard, 26, of New Vineyard, who was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison in January 2019 for selling drugs and firing a gun related to drug trafficking.

Richard was sentenced for crimes committed on July 28, 2016, when he shot and killed a man who came to his residence in Rangeley to rob him. After the shooting, Thompson removed a large quantity of drugs from Richard’s residence before law enforcement arrived and then distributed the drugs to another dealer whom Richard was supplying.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Maine State Police, and the Rangeley Police, with assistance from the Maine Office of the Attorney General.

The case was investigated and prosecuted as a part of the Department of Justice’s Strategy to Combat the Opioid Epidemic.

