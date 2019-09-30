VASSALBORO — Dirigo won the MVC shootout at Natanis Golf Course on Monday.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 385. Winthrop finished second with 389 and Monmouth was third at 410. Mt. Abram placed fourth with 416.

Ben DiBiase of Mt. Abram shot an 82 to earn the low medalist honor. Dirigo’s Sam Skibitsky (86) and Wyatt Smith (90) finished second and third. Zach Pray (92), Nate Miller (96) and Cam Hachey (97), all of Winthrop, finished fourth through sixth.

Monmouth’s top finisher was Ryan Burnham (98), who took seventh, while teammate Matt Fortin tied for eighth with Dirigo’s Dakota Tompkins with a score of 102. Rounding out the top 10 was Winthrop’s Cam Hurd (104).

FIELD HOCKEY

Dirigo 4, Lisbon 0

DIXFIELD — Kailey Hackett had two goals and an assist to lead Dirigo to a 4-0 victory over Lisbon in MVC field hockey action Monday.

Taylor Bryant and Grace Timberlake each added a goal for the Cougars (7-2). Page Lueders, Alexa Perreault and Alyvia Perreault each had an assist.

Dirigo’s Allie Dyke only needed to make two saves, while Becky Budesheem made 12 saves for Lisbon (2-8).

Mountain Valley 4, Hall-Dale 0

RUMFORD — After a scoreless opening half, Mountain Valley broke open Monday’s field hockey game in the second half to earn a 4-0 victory over Hall-Dale.

Rylee and Avery Sevigny each had two goals and an assist.

Rylee Sevigny opened the scoring early in the half and Avery scored in the middle of the half to put the Falcons (8-2) up 2-0. They each scored in the final three minutes to seal the win.

Taylor Duguay had an assist for the Falcons, while Nora Tag only needed to make one save.

Kelsey Cormier made 15 saves for the Bulldogs (1-8).

Mt. Ararat 1, Oxford Hills 0

PARIS — Wyley Fitzpatrick scored early in the second half to give Mt. Ararat a 1-0 field hockey victory over Oxford Hills on Monday.

Hannah Huston and Brea Holtet had the assists on the goal-scoring penalty corner.

Emma Lapreziosa made 12 saves for Mt. Ararat (7-2). Madison Day made four saves for Oxford Hills (6-3).

BOYS SOCCER

Leavitt 2, Erskine 0

SOUTH CHINA — Ian Redstone and Cooper McGray each scored an unassisted goal to lift Leavitt to a 2-0 KVAC boys soccer win over Erskine on Monday.

Blaine Clark made two saves for Levitt (3-3-1), while Wes McGlew stopped five shots for Erskine (1-6-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

Oak Hill 9, Mountain Valley 0

WALES — Julia Noel scored two goals and set up three others as part of an eight-player scoring attack in Oak Hill’s 9-0 girls hockey victory over Mountain Valley on Monday.

Emily Dillman, Macie Fletcher, Madison Drew, Elise Worth, Rachel Duguay, Anna Beach and Paige Gonya also scored for Oak Hill (4-3). Gonya and Riley Crosby split goalkeeping duties for the Raiders, with each making a save. Oak Hill outshot Mountain Valley 32-5.

Justice Gendron made 15 saves for the Falcons (3-4).

Oxford Hills 8, Skowhegan 0

PARIS — Cecelia Dieterich had a hat trick and an assist to lead Oxfod Hills to an 8-0 victory in girls soccer action Monday.

Grace Malo had a pair of goals, while Cassidy Dumont had a goal and an assist and Ella Kellog and Nadia Wielki each contributed a goal for the Vikings (5-3-1).

Cassidy MacIsaac made one save in the victory. Reese Danforth had 13 saves for Skowhegan (2-5).

Carrabec 2, Spruce Mountain 1, OT

JAY — Skyler Chipman scored on a direct kick in overtime to give Carrabec a 2-1 girls victory over Spruce Mountain on Monday.

Cheyenne Cahill gave the Cobras (4-5) a 1-0 lead in the second half with a goal set up by Annika Carey.

Jaycee Cole tied the game up at 1-1 late in the second half for the Phoenix (2-7-1).

Ashley Cates made four saves for Carrabec, while Emma Towers turned back 14 shots for Spruce Mountain.

Erskine 2, Leavitt 1

TURNER — Erskine defeated Leavitt in KVAC girls soccer play Monday.

Leah Maheux scored for the Hornets.

