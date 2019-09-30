100 years ago: 1919

The Women’s Home Missionary Society of the High Street M.E. Church will meet Wednesday evening with Mrs. D.B.Holt, 99 High St., Auburn. Friday evening the Ladies Circle will entertain members of the parish and friends in the church vestry. A pleasant evening is being anticipated. Sunday School Rally Day will be Oct 12.

50 years ago: 1969

Canadian National Railway crews are working on Auburn’s Main Street bridge which carries vehicular traffic above the CNR tracks in the vicinity of Central School. The surface of the bridge is being rebuilt.

25 years ago: 1994

Cub Scout Fundamentals, a new basic course for all Cub Scout personnel will take place Saturday at the Rumford Armory, 85 Lincoln Ave., starting at 8 a.m. Every leader who does not have this training is required to take it if they wish to stay registered in the Cub Scout program. Simultaneously at the armory, the District Training Committee will conduct Scoutmaster Fundamentals 1 and 2. This course is eight hours long. Part of this program will be offered Oct. 15 at the Snowshoe District, Boy Scout Camporee to be held at Titcomb Mountain on Oct. 14, 15 and 18.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: