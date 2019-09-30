LEWISTON – Pauline L. Fournier of 81 Ash St., and formerly from 133 Pierce St., Lewiston, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Marshwood Nursing Home with her nephew and niece, Paul and Pat Fournier, by her side. Pauline was born in Lewiston on May 18, 1926, the daughter of Vigor and Blanche (Lambert) Fournier. She was educated at St. Peter’s School and St. Dominic’s High School.

She dedicated her life to working and helping people. She previously owned her own variety store on Jefferson Street for a number of years. She eventually worked at Raytheon until they closed. She then started a career in the insurance industry, working at Casavant Insurance, then at Dunlap Insurance for 33 years. During these years she always had a second job, most notably working parttime at Bourques Market. She was known for her Italian sandwiches, having delivered them to over 20 small stores every day in the ’50s and ’60s, as well as supplying sandwiches every day to the canteen at St. Dominic’s High School. Pauline was also known as the peanut lady, making and selling peanuts for years. In her “retirement” years, she volunteered for 20 years in the CMMC library, again giving her time and making new friends.She also spent her life helping people. She would go to nursing homes on Sundays and pick up ladies who were alone and take them for rides to the ocean. She would often have up to a dozen of them at her home and feed them a Sunday dinner. She would go to the Italian Bakery where they would give her the day old products, as well as get food at Good Shepherd, and deliver it to people in need of it.

For many years Pauline ran the bean suppers for St. Peter’s parish, as well as the kitchen for the beano’s. All year long she would collect clothes and items and then would organize the bazaar at the Dominican Convent in Sabattus for her cousin, Sister Lucille Fournier.

Pauline is survived by her nephew and niece, Paul and Pat Fournier, her great-nephew, Christopher Fournier, and great-nieces, Jill Cunningham and husband Kevin, Valerie Morin and husband, Nate. Her great, great-nephew and niece Jameson and Bailey, who brought much joy into her life. Her nieces Doris Young of New York, Joline (Bob) Cloutier of Lewiston, and Pierre (Brenda) of Arizona. She also leaves behind her close friend Margaret Nadeau, as well as special cousins Diane Desjardins and Jackie Dowling and several other cousins. She was always so grateful to receive communion every Sunday from Jackie and Judy Fournier.

She was predeceased by her parents as well as one brother, Ernest and wife Jeanne Fournier.

Special thanks to the staff at Marshwood Nursing Home and Androscoggin Hospice Care.

Funeral services honoring Pauline’s life will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home.

Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday October 1, beginning at 9 a.m., until the time of services at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the

St. Martin De Porres Homeless Residence

23 Bartlett Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

