Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Workshop Meeting
October 3, 2019 at 9 a.m.
26 Western Avenue, Paris
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Public Comment
9:30 Sheriff’s Report
• Review School Resource Officer Contracts
9:45 Register of Deeds’ Report
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re a 2020 Budgeted Wage Request
(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
10:15 Jail Administrator’s Report
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re a 2020 Budgeted Wage Request
(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
10:45 District Attorney’s Report
• Discuss Addition of Part-Time Office Clerk
11:00 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re Update on Medical Leave Status
(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re Recent Exit Interview
(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter to Conduct an Employment
Evaluation (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re Open Internal Affairs
Investigation into Report of Damaged County Property (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
12:00 Review Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature
• August 20
• September 5
• September 17
12:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Administrative Updates
• Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
