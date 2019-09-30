Agenda

Oxford County Commissioners Workshop Meeting

October 3, 2019 at 9 a.m.

26 Western Avenue, Paris

9:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 Public Comment

9:30 Sheriff’s Report

• Review School Resource Officer Contracts

9:45 Register of Deeds’ Report

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re a 2020 Budgeted Wage Request

(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

10:15 Jail Administrator’s Report

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re a 2020 Budgeted Wage Request

(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

10:45 District Attorney’s Report

• Discuss Addition of Part-Time Office Clerk

11:00 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re Update on Medical Leave Status

(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re Recent Exit Interview

(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter to Conduct an Employment

Evaluation (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re Open Internal Affairs

Investigation into Report of Damaged County Property (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

12:00 Review Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature

• August 20

• September 5

• September 17

12:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Administrative Updates

• Other Items as Needed

TBD Adjournment

